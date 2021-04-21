DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a security guard and took the victim’s weapon.
Police said the incident happened in the 39700 block of LBJ Freeway on April 14.
The two suspects were involved in some sort of disturbance with the security guard that led to a physical assault, police said.
During the incident, police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the security guard. The security guard's own weapon was also taken.
Anyone who may have information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call police at 214.671.4226. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.