NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — A crowded congressional special election in Texas’ 6th District could give Republicans a first look at Donald Trump’s staying power in the party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The race also gives Democrats a chance to compete after falling short of their 2020 goals in the state.

Twenty-three candidates, including 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, have jumped into the race to succeed Republican Ron Wright, who died in February. He had just won reelection in November.

