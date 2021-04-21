NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Lewd Act, Restaurant, sex act

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to apprehend a man they say committed “a lewd sex act with children present” at the Crown Buffet restaurant on N. Hampton Road.

Police said it happened on Sunday, April 11 around 4:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Texas Democrats In Congress Say It's 'Unacceptable' Gov. Abbott Hasn't Released Billions In Stimulus For Public Education

Man wanted for committing lewd act in restaurant (Dallas PD).

Police shared surveillance images of the man and gave the following description of the suspect.

Black male, 6’1” and 350 pounds.

READ MORE: Health Officials Urge Safety Measures Against West Nile Virus In North Texas

He left the restaurant in a black Ford Expedition, which police also have an image of from surveillance video.

Suspect’s Ford Expedition (Dallas PD)

 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective B. Kramer at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

MORE NEWS: Elementary School Placed On Lockdown After Police Chase Suspect Hides Near Campus

Reference Dallas Police case #064614-2021.

CBSDFW.com Staff