DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to apprehend a man they say committed “a lewd sex act with children present” at the Crown Buffet restaurant on N. Hampton Road.
Police said it happened on Sunday, April 11 around 4:20 p.m.
Police shared surveillance images of the man and gave the following description of the suspect.
Black male, 6'1" and 350 pounds.
He left the restaurant in a black Ford Expedition, which police also have an image of from surveillance video.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective B. Kramer at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Reference Dallas Police case #064614-2021.