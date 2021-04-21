KTVT/CBS 11 is expanding its news footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The CBS station is adding two new weekend morning newscasts.
"CBS 11 News Saturday Morning" will launch on April 24 and will air from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and "CBS 11 News Sunday Morning" on April 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Both will feature veteran journalist Robbie Owens on the anchor desk. Owens is also joined by a team of CBS 11 reporters and meteorological staff.
KTVT/CBS 11 VP of News, Laurie Passman, says, "The Dallas-Fort Worth market is one of the fastest growing markets in the country and CBS 11 is dedicated to serving the community that depends on us for accurate and trustworthy information. We're very excited about this expansion of our news product."
VP and General Manager Gary Schneider added, “It’s an honor to have a veteran journalist like Robbie Owens leading the charge for us.”
Robbie Owens grew up in Northeast Texas, in a tiny town where her family's history spans six generations. Her entire bio can be found here.
KTVT/CBS 11 is an owned and operated TV station of the CBS/Viacom Corporation. For more information or questions, please contact David Hershey, VP of Creative Services, at dhershey@cbs.com.