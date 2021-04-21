NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From community leaders to criminology experts, people in North Texas have been weighing in on the Derek Chauvin trial.

“This verdict was a verdict for law enforcement, good officers who are afraid to speak out because they will have some retaliation against them,” said Rev. Kyev Tatum, Pastor at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

“True justice of course would be George Floyd being alive today,” said Dr. Freddy Haynes with Friendship-West Baptist Church. “True justice would be ensuring that what happened to him never takes place again.”

Activists like Cory Session say it’s a step in the right direction.

“The blue wall began to crumble at its foundation,” Session said. “Police officers know that they can face time and be convicted for murder when they abuse their authority and someone dies from it.”

CBS 11 News also spoke with Dr. Robert Bing, a Criminology professor at the University of Texas at Arlington who specializes in race and crime.

“I think there is reason to celebrate this symbolic victory,” he said. “Whether or not it kind of bodes well for the future remains to be seen.”

Dr. Bing said he wasn’t surprised by the jury’s decision, but it’s just too early to say how this will affect other cases involving police officers.

“Police officers need to learn to behave more like guardians and less like warriors when they are patrolling minority neighborhoods.” Dr. Bing said. “I am hopeful, quite frankly, that this verdict will reignite discussions about how we can reimagine policing in America.”