MADISON, Miss. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas man who pled guilty in an alcohol-related wreck that killed a Mississippi woman last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Harrison Little, 30, of Dallas received the sentence for the death of 58-year-old grandmother Betty Simmons.READ MORE: Investigation: 2 Of 6 Killed In February I-35W Pileup In Fort Worth Had Gotten Out Of Their Cars
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Little pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in a wreck resulting in death.
Simmons was driving to work and was stopped at a traffic light in June 2020, when her vehicle was struck from behind by a driver who left the scene. She later died from her injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.READ MORE: Authorities In Texas Find Over $4 Million Worth Of Meth In Shipment Of Cucumber Pickles
Little apologized to Simmons’ family during a sentencing hearing “and took complete responsibility for his actions,” Bramlett said.
In addition to being under the influence, investigators also determined that Little was speeding at the time of the crash.MORE NEWS: Former Dallas Cowboy Aldon Smith Booked In Louisiana Battery Case
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)