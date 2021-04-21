NEW CBS DFW APP
Warming Up After Record Lows In North Texas
The high Thursday will be around 67 degrees.
20 minutes ago
Demand For COVID-19 Vaccine Is Dropping In North Texas
Some of the large vaccine hubs will be going away soon.
29 minutes ago
Greenville ISD Elementary School Student Explains Photo Of Teacher's Foot On His Neck
"I think she was doing it as a joke, like she didn't put pressure on it or anything," said student Zaelyn Jackson.
33 minutes ago
Greenville ISD Elementary School Student Explains Photo Of Teacher's Foot On His Neck
"I think she was doing it as a joke, like she didn't put pressure on it or anything," said student Zaelyn Jackson.
Texas Man Killed In Fall From Snowy California Mountain
Saulo Sifuentes Escalante, 36, of Conroe was reported missing on Sunday when he failed to return from a Thursday day hike to the peak in the Sierra Nevada.
Latest Forecast
Weather Stories
Protecting Plants And Flowers From Possible Late North Texas Freeze
Calloway’s Assistant Manager Nathaniel Meeks said trees, larger plants and shrubs should be able to survive. For smaller plants and flowers, it’s a good idea to protect them.
Reducing Your Environmental Footprint: How To Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose
The ultimate goal is to reuse, recycle, and repurpose. And if none of those fit the bill, then throw it away.
Freeze Warning For Parts Of North Texas As Record Cold Arctic Air Pushes South
An unusually strong cold front is moving into North Texas this Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping off behind it.
Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboy Aldon Smith Booked In Louisiana Battery Case
Former Dallas Cowboy Aldon Smith has turned himself in to authorities in Louisiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Rangers
García, Arihara Lift Rangers Over Angels 6-4
Adolis García homered and doubled off Dylan Bundy, Kohei Arihara took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers got their offense on track in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Monday night.
Mavericks
Report: Mavericks Fire Tony Ronzone After Learning New Information In Sexual Assault Allegation
The Mavericks have reportedly fired their director of player personnel Tony Ronzone, after learning new information in regard to a sexual assault allegation made against him last summer.
Stars
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Greenville ISD Elementary School Student Explains Photo Of Teacher’s Foot On His Neck
Nicole Nielsen
April 21, 2021
DFW News
foot on neck
Greenville ISD
Student
Zaelyn Jackson
