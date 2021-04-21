NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jack C. Binion Elementary was placed in a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a wanted suspect with a felony warrant took refuge in a home near the school.
It all started with a traffic stop on April 21.READ MORE: Texas Democrats In Congress Say It's 'Unacceptable' Gov. Abbott Hasn't Released Billions In Stimulus For Public Education
The man led Richland Hills police on a chase that spanned Hurst, Fort Worth and eventually back into Richland Hills. Officers eventually caught up to the suspect in Richland Hills, but he fled again.
The Fort Worth Police Department deployed its Air One helicopter, which followed the man to a home in the 800 block of Granada Drive in Richland Hills.READ MORE: Health Officials Urge Safety Measures Against West Nile Virus In North Texas
One of the suspect’s family members contacted police and said he would surrender.
Both the driver and a passenger in his SUV were taken into custody for felony warrants without incident.MORE NEWS: 350-Pound Man Wanted In Dallas For Alleged 'Lewd Sex Act With Children Present' In Restaurant
There were no injuries or property damage sustained in the incident and the lockdown was lifted from the school.