ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many families financially. And for some of those with high school girls getting ready for prom, purchasing a dress might not be on the budget.

One local non-profit is looking to help.

Over 2,000 prom dresses, along with shoes and accessories, have been donated to an operation known as “The Perfect Prom.” EXPOW, an Allen-based non-profit that works to empower women and their children by giving them access to resources, collected all of this from the community in just a few weeks.

“This year because of Covid all of these charities that normally have pop-up prom closets, they’re closed… so we knew prom is back on for many schools… and these kids wouldn’t have any way to go to prom if we didn’t open,” Shanna Schiavon, chief vision officer of EXPOW, said.

Some girls were seen picking out their prom outfits thanks to the help.

“I feel literally amazing. I feel so confident. I feel like the night’s going to be great,” Madison Matthews said.

“Normally, I wear shorts and a t-shirt and looking like this is really good for my self-esteem. It’s very fun and very powerful,” Victoria Mirabella said.

For anyone interested in receiving help from EXPOW, the group can be reached at letsdothis@expow.org.