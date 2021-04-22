ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a big day Thursday, April 22, for seniors across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The 10th annual Uplift Senior Decision Day celebrated graduating seniors and their future endeavors.

Globe Life Field in Arlington had more than 3,500 people in attendance to hear how nearly 1,000 seniors plan to continue life after high school.

Some chose the military, many chose their dream college.

“Honestly, when I first found out I got accepted to Rice University, I was completely shocked,” said senior grad, Daniela Cobarrubias. “I never thought that I would be able to go to such an amazing university. My parents are immigrants so to be able to do this has been really amazing!”

This is the 22nd consecutive year of having 100% of Uplift students excepted into college! Tanaka Tava,

A 2017 graduate is wrapping up his final year at Baylor University and was a key speaker at Thursday’s event. His future is brighter than ever.

“I’m actually a cofounder of a new app called Videloo which is a new social network coming out in the fall of 2021 and we’re having our Beta in the summertime,” Tava said.

The app is a live streaming social network tool that helps people locate entertainment around the area like bars, clubs, and social events. Daniel Gray, an Uplift staff member says he hopes events like these will continue to encourage students and their success.

“We value them, we care about them, and we want to make sure we celebrate them,” Gray said. “Once you leave high school, one you leave experiences like this, it’s rare that you get celebrated!”

Gray says Uplift will continue to celebrate and support students well after they graduate no matter their adventures!