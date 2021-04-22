DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot to death behind the wheel of a car in the 1100 block of Westlake Drive in DeSoto shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue Department paramedics arrived on the scene a few minutes after the shooting was reported to find a young man dead in the driver's seat of a 2013 black Honda Accord.
Witnesses at the scene informed officers that a passenger in the vehicle got out moments after the shooting and ran off.
Police said witnesses described the passenger this way:
A young black male wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. He was also said to have short dreadlocks.
Detectives are working to identify this person of interest so they can bring him in for questioning.
The name of the victim of this homicide is not currently being released until next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information can call DeSoto Police at 972-223-6111, contact Crime Stoppers, or contact DeSoto Police anonymously via “Tip411.”