NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:former president george w. bush, George W. Bush, immigrant, Mexico, Paula Rendon, Texas News

CRAWFORD, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) — One woman has had a defining influence in George W. Bush’s views on immigration: Paula Rendon, an immigrant from Mexico who left her own children behind to help raise Bush and his siblings.

(credit: CBS News)

“First immigrant I knew,” the former president told CBS News in a recent interview from his ranch in Texas. “I was 13 years old. Mother and Dad had hired her to come and help with our family. She left three kids behind in Mexico.”

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

CBSDFW.com Staff