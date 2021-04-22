CRAWFORD, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) — One woman has had a defining influence in George W. Bush’s views on immigration: Paula Rendon, an immigrant from Mexico who left her own children behind to help raise Bush and his siblings.
“First immigrant I knew,” the former president told CBS News in a recent interview from his ranch in Texas. “I was 13 years old. Mother and Dad had hired her to come and help with our family. She left three kids behind in Mexico.”
