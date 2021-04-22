FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Farmers Branch are looking for the person who robbed a person behind City Hall and then shot them.
Officials say the unknown suspect committed the crime before sunrise on April 20, along Rawhide Creek.
According to investigators, the suspect assaulted and shot one person in the abdomen. The exact condition of the male victim, who has not been identified, is not known but police say he is 'recovering at an area hospital.'
Police told CBS 11 News, the victim lives in Denton but routinely walks around Farmers Branch City Hall before going to work in Dallas.
The suspect was stole the victim's wallet and ran from the area. Since it was still dark out when the crime occurred the victim wasn't able to give police a description of the suspect.
Farmers Branch police are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting or suspect, or who has security camera video from a home or business, please contact them at 972-919-1406.