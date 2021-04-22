DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-two-year-old Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing serious bodily injury after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in her car by her 9-year-old son.
Police said Wright-Sanders left the victim (who was in her care) and her son alone while she went shopping at Walmart on April 11. The younger of the two children allegedly found the handgun and shot the victim.
When police responded to the shooting at around 12:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard, they found the 11-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Further details have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.
