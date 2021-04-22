WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a Waco teenager who was last seen a week ago is desperate to find her.
Cameron Diaz, 15, was last seen on April 16, 2021 in Waco.READ MORE: Shamira Wright-Sanders Charged In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Child Inside Her Car At Walmart
Diaz is described as 5’5” tall, weighs 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.READ MORE: Johnson County Resident Timothy Vandeventer Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Child Porn
She is a beloved daughter whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed And Shot Victim Behind Farmers Branch City Hall
If anyone has information leading to Cameron’s location, please contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750.7500 or private investigator Lynn Foreman at (512) 781.1553.