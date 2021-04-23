WEATHER
Severe Thunderstorm Watch In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Video
CDC Recommends Resuming Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Experts don’t expect the decision to have too much of an impact in Texas, where demand for the vaccine is down.
4 minutes ago
Friday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Friday, April 23.
27 minutes ago
$9,000 In Funeral Reimbursement From FEMA Available For COVID-19 Deaths
Due to the sensitive nature of the program, FEMA is only accepting applications by phone – not online.
49 minutes ago
Tarrant County Seeing High Turnout Of Early Voters For May 1 Election
During the first four days of early voting, 28,670 voters were recorded at voting centers, nearly 70% higher than the 17,180 who voted during the same time period in 2019.
Rockwall Little League Team's Van Destroyed By Suspected Arson: 'There's Bad People In The World'
Dallas police and coaches of a Little League baseball team are at a loss as to why someone would destroy the team's van and steal equipment from inside.
Latest Forecast
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
North Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
2 hours ago
Large Hail, Damaging Winds Possible - Severe Thunderstorm Watch For North Texas
The North Texas area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch watch until 8 p.m.
Protecting Plants And Flowers From Possible Late North Texas Freeze
Calloway’s Assistant Manager Nathaniel Meeks said trees, larger plants and shrubs should be able to survive. For smaller plants and flowers, it’s a good idea to protect them.
Reducing Your Environmental Footprint: How To Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose
The ultimate goal is to reuse, recycle, and repurpose. And if none of those fit the bill, then throw it away.
Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboy Aldon Smith Booked In Louisiana Battery Case
Former Dallas Cowboy Aldon Smith has turned himself in to authorities in Louisiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Rangers
García, Arihara Lift Rangers Over Angels 6-4
Adolis García homered and doubled off Dylan Bundy, Kohei Arihara took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers got their offense on track in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Monday night.
Mavericks
Report: Mavericks Fire Tony Ronzone After Learning New Information In Sexual Assault Allegation
The Mavericks have reportedly fired their director of player personnel Tony Ronzone, after learning new information in regard to a sexual assault allegation made against him last summer.
Stars
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Fort Worth Opens 2nd Animal Shelter To Save More Adoptable Pets
The 7.5-acre animal shelter boasts a nature trail, public meeting rooms, medical facilities, and a top-of-the-line X-ray machine. An adoption center is also included.
52 minutes ago
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
E.S.P Video
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Travel
Galveston Prepping For Spring Breakers As COVID-19 Restrictions Relax
Officials in Galveston are getting ready for an influx in visits this month while travelers are deciding how they want to approach guidelines against COVID-19.
