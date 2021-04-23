NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-three-year-old Brandi Kay Love was charged with intoxication manslaughter after driving into oncoming traffic and slamming into a car, killing the driver.

Brandi Kay Love (credit: Tarrant County Jail)

The fatal crash happened the night of April 22 on FM 730 at Reed Road near Azle.

Love’s Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling northbound on FM 730 when she drove into oncoming traffic in an apparent attempt to pass another vehicle, police said. Her truck struck a Toyota passenger car head-on in the southbound lanes. Both drivers were extricated from the vehicles by emergency personnel.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Toyota was transported to Harris Hospital by air ambulance, where he later died.

Love was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where she was treated and released into custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. She’s currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

