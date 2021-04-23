DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed a lewd sexual act in front of the victim’s apartment in the 1700 block of Chattanooga Place.
His lewd act was captured on a doorbell camera at 12:33 a.m. on April 14.
Police said the suspect is a Black male, in his late 40's, approximately 5'8" and 165 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject, please contact Detective N. Camacho at (214) 671-3682 or click here to email him.
The incident was reported on case number 064142-2021.