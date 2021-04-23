NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch watch until 8 p.m. At about 1 p.m., strong storms were starting to move into the area.
We are expecting severe weather in the next couple of hours as the atmosphere develops more instability. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The threat carries into the early evening, especially for our eastern counties.
Watch CBSN DFW on the CBS 11 App For Live Coverage Should Severe Weather Break Out
Weather App – For Conditions In Your Area
Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Some storms will become severe, with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes all possible.
A second round of storms will be possible along the cold front tonight near the Red River. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms. Storms will come to an end from west to east early Saturday morning.
Stay with CBSN DFW and CBS 11 for the latest updates.
CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin is in Tarrant County following any severe weather that may impact the area.