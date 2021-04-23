FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeless animals in the Fort Worth area now have a new place to go until they find their forever home, thanks to a new $13.5 million facility in far north Fort Worth.

“We’re able to showcase what animals can bring to folks lives and what being around animals can bring to the city,” Tim Morton, Assistant Director for Code Compliance for Animal Welfare said.

The 7.5-acre animal shelter at 351 Hillshire Drive, boasts a nature trail, public meeting rooms, medical facilities, and a top-of-the-line X-ray machine.

An adoption center is also included.

Danielle Stewart, founder of Apollo Support and Rescue says she’s proud of the progress the city has made for animals.

“Fort Worth, 10 years ago, the life release rate was at 60%, and to see Fort Worth come this far and now they’re at 97% is amazing,” said Stewart. “So A faculty like this allows that to be even more!”

Dr. Morton credits the community for the shelter.

“So, this was really brought about by the 2018 bond program in the wonderful citizens of Fort Worth were able to vote and so this is really the residents’ campus,” explained Morton. “Every part of this campus residents can come.”

Dr. Morton also reminds everyone to continue utilizing Fort Worth’s animal shelter in the southeast area of the city.

A community open house is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.

Everyone is invited to tour the campus and meet the adoptable pets.