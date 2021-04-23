FORT WORTH (CBDSFW.COM) – Healthcare providers can once again start giving out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA and CDC officially lifted the pause that was put in place last Tuesday, April 13, despite concerns over a potential link to rare and deadly blood clots.

“Together both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” said Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner.

The vaccine will come with an updated label, warning that women under 50 should be aware of the risk of blood clots.

This all comes after 15 confirmed reports out of the nearly eight million vaccines given out.

All cases involved women, and three were deadly.

“We think of it as very rare, but it’s not very rare when it’s your mother, your daughter, your wife,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, an epidemiologist with UNT Health Science Center.

She said the pause, along with the reports, may only lead to more vaccine hesitation.

“I think there will be some impact, and I think that’s really the purpose of being transparent,” said Dr. Cervantes. “You want to make sure you’re giving people all the information available, so they can make informed decisions and choices.”

The FDA says it will continue working with the CDC to monitor the vaccine, and update guidance as needed.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it will continue working with health officials around the world to make sure the cases can be identified early and treated effectively.