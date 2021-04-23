PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a holiday that doesn’t get much attention, but this weekend you can stock up on emergency supplies for your home tax-free.
The annual emergency preparedness tax free holiday was created by the state legislature in 2015 to provide an incentive to Texans to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season.
At Ace Hardware in Plano, general manager Justin Murray says hardware stores are just catching up from a spike in demand brought on by this February’s winter storms and certain items may now be easier to find.
“With things like generators, shovels, things like that, because of the rush we had it was hard to get them back in inventory,” said Murray.
On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, sales tax will be waived on purchases of ice chests, can openers, smoke detectors, cell phone chargers, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers.
Batteries are covered too, as well as generators and flashlights.
This year, the state is emphasizing if you don’t feel comfortable heading to the store, you can shop online and save there, too.
You can find more information on the tax-free holiday, here.
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers – nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products – reusable and artificial
- Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting