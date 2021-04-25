ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old has died after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex in Arlington Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Long Beach Drive at around 8:10 p.m. Officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
During the investigation, police said they received a call from the Kennedale Police Department regarding a shooting victim who sought help. Arlington police determined that man was related to the shooting at the apartment complex.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The identities of the two men were not immediately released.
According to police, investigators believe the two men met up for an unknown reason and that they shot at each other during their interaction. Police have not ruled out that other individuals may have been involved.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.459.5312 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.