PORT ARANSAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A pilot was killed and his two passengers, including a child, were hospitalized after a light aircraft crashed at a coastal Texas airfield, officials said Sunday.
The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety statement.
Carrol V. Jorgenson, 76, of Corpus Christi, was the pilot and was killed in the crash, the DPS said. His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an eight-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.
No identities were immediately released, and no cause for the crash has been determined.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be arriving to the scene on Monday to investigate.
