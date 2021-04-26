NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the Grand Prairie Detention Center charged with manslaughter following a deadly shooting at gathering Sunday night, April 25.

Grand Prairie Police said it happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of May Lane.

Responding officers found the victim victim, Antelmo Carrizales-Ramos, 47, in the backyard shot to death.

Detectives determined a man at the gathering, Darwing Gloria, 37, “recklessly displayed a handgun and shot the victim.”

Darwing Gloria (Grand Praire PD)

Both the suspect and victim knew one another.

This case remains under investigation.

