GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the Grand Prairie Detention Center charged with manslaughter following a deadly shooting at gathering Sunday night, April 25.
Grand Prairie Police said it happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of May Lane.READ MORE: Video Captures Car Exploding Off Highway 114 In Southlake
Responding officers found the victim victim, Antelmo Carrizales-Ramos, 47, in the backyard shot to death.READ MORE: Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett Arrested On DWI Charge
Detectives determined a man at the gathering, Darwing Gloria, 37, “recklessly displayed a handgun and shot the victim.”
Both the suspect and victim knew one another.MORE NEWS: Susan Wright, Widow Of Late North Texas Congressman Ron Wright, Picks Up Former President Trump's Endorsement
This case remains under investigation.