GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities said.
In a statement on behalf of the city, the Granbury Police Department received a report of an intoxicated person leaving 106 North Lambert Street which, is a local restaurant – Bob's Off the Square.
Further details on Hulett's arrest were not immediately released. Jail records show he was arrested in the 600 block of East Pearl Street in Granbury.
Hulett was taken into custody after midnight and was booked into the Hood County Jail, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.
The sheriff said Hulett was in the process of being booked out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
CBS 11 News has reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment but has not heard back.