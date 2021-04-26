CHICAGO (AP) – The Texas man charged in Chicago rapper Tray Savage’s fatal shooting was denied bail following his recent extradition from Texas to Cook County in the 2020 killing.
Demitri Jackson, 20, was recently arrested in Fort Worth on a murder warrant related to the June 2020 shooting death of the rapper, whose real name was Kentray Young, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.READ MORE: Woman Who Confronted Street Racers Shot, Killed In Dallas
A Cook County judge denied Jackson bail on Sunday and ordered the former Chicago man back to court this Friday.
Jackson’s private attorney, Thomas Hallock, had argued against denying his client bail, explaining that Jackson was cooperative with authorities and left Chicago only after his grandmother’s death from cancer last fall, the Chicago Tribune reported.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
But Judge David R. Navarro granted the prosecution’s no bail request, adding that Jackson faced natural life in prison if convicted of killing the 26-year-old rapper, who was signed to the Glory Boyz Entertainment record label owned by Keef and fellow Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana.
Prosecutors said in court that Jackson and Young were affiliated with the same street gang faction but gave no indication what prompted the shooting. Authorities said the men briefly “interacted” with each other from their vehicles before they drove away in different directions.MORE NEWS: Three Time Texas Radio Hall Of Famer, Ron Chapman Has Died
Prosecutors said both vehicles later returned to same area and Jackson and Young interacted again before Jackson moved his SUV to block street traffic before opening fire on Young’s vehicle, fatally striking Young in the neck as he tried to drive away.