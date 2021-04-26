SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Like a scene from a movie, some drivers on Highway 114 in Southlake witnessed a Toyota Supra explode Sunday evening. That’s right. Explode.
Witness Stephen Patiño slowed down to record the blast on eastbound Highway 114 near White Chapel, then tweeted the fiery video. Check it out.
The blaze sparked a grass fire forcing the two eastbound lanes to close until officers cleared the scene. Later in the day, the Southlake Police Department shared images of the aftermath.
CBS 11 News has reached out Southlake police for more information about what may have caused the explosion, or if anyone was injured.