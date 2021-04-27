FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The CDC issued new guidance Tuesday, April 27, for fully-vaccinated Americans.

Health officials now say it is safe to take off the masks for certain outdoor events.

“This is incentivisation,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja. “If you take the vaccine, you can get rid of these things after you have completed the series, and the two weeks have passed and immunity kicks in.”

The new recommendations say it’s OK to go without a mask in certain situations like exercising outside, attending small outdoor gatherings and dining outside with friends from multiple households.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease expert with Texas Health Resources, said everyone still needs to be vigilant. The CDC is still asking people to mask up, even outside, in crowded settings like concerts. Dr. Bhayani said it’s especially important as variants continue to spread.

“We’re waiting more solid data on that what degree of protection do you have from these variant strains,” he said. “So that is the main reason why, even though you’re vaccinated, still it’s a good idea to wear a mask.”

Health experts have cautioned that doctors are still learning just how well the vaccines keep people from spreading the disease, but they do know the shots offer protection.

