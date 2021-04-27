DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 175 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, April 27.

Of those, 132 are confirmed cases and 43 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 256,693 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 41,119 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 3,872 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 10 more deaths were announced Tuesday.

“Increasingly, our population of new COVID cases is trending younger due to the fact that the vast majority of the population 65 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine but only about 25% of those age 16 to 30 have received one dose,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “This also tends to be the group that is out and about the most and at most risk of contracting COVID either through their jobs or through social activity.”

DCHHS is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and over 410,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park were closed today but will resume on Wednesday, April 28.

“COVID is now an almost completely preventable disease with the simple administration of a vaccine. Tomorrow at Fair Park, you can arrive with or without an appointment and with or without registration, and choose between the Pfizer two-dose vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson one-and-done vaccine. There are many known complications from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. What is unknown is the long-term effect of COVID on those who have contracted it,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the Desoto. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.