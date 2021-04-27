NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Justin Frazell, radio, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A month after he was accused of rape by a minor, former radio host Justin Frazell of Mansfield was arrested again.

Former North Texas country radio host Justin Frazell was arrested last month on a charge of aggravated sexual assault. Now he faces charges of another sex crime. (credit: Mansfield Police Department)

I addition to the other charge stemming from a New Year’s Eve party at his house this year, the 47-year-old now faces a charge of indecent assault out of Denton.

READ MORE: Terrell Resident 'Instant Millionaire' After Claiming $2.5M Texas Lotto Ticket

Law enforcement officials have released few details, but the latest incident reportedly happened on December 22. That is more than a week prior to his other reported offense in Mansfield.

After news of Frazell’s arrest broke on April 26 he bonded out the next morning.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?

Frazell was a long-time morning drive host for “The Ranch” KFWR, before his arrest on the first charge of aggravated sexual assault on March 24.

 

MORE NEWS: No Big Backlash For States, Including Texas Passing Anti-Transgender Laws

 

CBSDFW.com Staff