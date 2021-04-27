CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Burleson man was struck and killed while crossing FM 731 late Monday night, DPS said Tuesday, April 27.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. approximately one mile south of Burleson in Johnson County.
The preliminary investigation shows a 2008 Audi A4 was traveling south on FM 731 when for an as of yet undetermined reason a pedestrian crossed the roadway from east to west in low light conditions.
The Audi struck the pedestrian in the south bound lane of FM 731.
The pedestrian Ryan Quisenberry, 23, of Burleson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Audi was not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.