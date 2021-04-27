AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – ‘Instant Millionaire’ is the name of the game, and for one Terrell resident that’s exactly how it played out.
The winner claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2.5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. The life-changing ticket was bought at QuikTrip located at 1619 State Highway 34 S. in Terrell.
This was the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even
prizes.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.