MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Mesquite last weekend, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive. Arriving officers found the teenage victim with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.
Police said they believe the suspects and the victim knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.
The suspects were also not identified. Further information has not been released as the investigation continues.