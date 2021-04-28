DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly-released affidavit details the night former radio host Justin Frazell of Mansfield allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

The new accusation stems from an alleged incident on December 22, more than a week prior to his other reported offense in Mansfield involving a minor.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, Frazell’s accuser told a sheriff’s deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Denton for an event that night. And she had a date with her.

The woman said that after the event ended, she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom, with her date asleep next to her, when Frazell — wearing only a T-shirt and underwear — walked into the room and grabbed her arm, the affidavit said. Next, the woman said Frazell sexually assaulted her.

She told the deputy that she told Frazell to stop and that she was “very afraid” after he left the room.

According to the affidavit, Frazell returned to the room half an hour later wearing only underwear but left when the woman started to wake her date.

The date told the deputy that the woman was “very upset about the assault,” and told him what Frazell did, the affidavit said.

Frazell was previously arrested March 24 after he was accused of assaulting a teenager at a New Year’s Eve party.

Frazell started working for KFWR 95.9 The Ranch in 2009. He hosted the Texas Red Dirt Music show featuring live acoustic performances from top 40 country musicians.