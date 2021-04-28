DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An attorney representing seven current and former Collin County Jail detention officers says the autopsy results on Marvin Scott III exonerated his clients of blame over the inmate’s in-custody death last month.

That’s despite the fact it lists the cause of the 26-year-old’s death as a homicide.

“Today’s press release from the Collin County Medical Examiner confirms there is no evidence that any of my clients committed any misconduct,” said attorney Zach Horn. “Facts, evidence, and the law will dictate outcome of this matter, not false accusations. The Medical Examiner’s report overwhelmingly confirms that my clients did not do anything wrong. My clients have fully cooperated with the ongoing criminal investigation and I expect they will all be exonerated.”

Also Wednesday, April 28, the mother of Marvin Scott III walked out of the Collin County Courthouse still emotional after seeing video of her son’s final moments alive.

“What we have seen today was horrific,” said LaSandra Scott. :Inhumane. Very disheartening and we want these individuals arrested immediately.

Those individuals are seven current and former Collin County Jail detention officers who restrained the 26-year-old with pepper spray and placed a spit mask placed over his head after tying him to a bed.

The family’s attorney was also allowed to watch the video.

“He was treated as someone who was criminally non-compliant, not someone who was in need of desperate help,” said Lee Merritt.

Merritt says Scott was mentally ill.

The Collin County Medical Examiner on Wednesday, ruled the inmate’s death a homicide, attributing it to “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”

Criminal Defense Attorney Toby Shook, who’s not connected to the case, says that doesn’t mean the detention officers will face criminal charges.

“The medical examiner ruled homicide,” said Shook. “They almost always do in death in custodies, homicide to a medical examiner is different from a prosecutorial standpoint.”

In fact, the attorney who represents the officers called the report an exoneration because the autopsy found no evidence of trauma, bruises or asphyxiation

Still, Scott’s family wants the six detention officers who have since been fired and one who has been reinstated to face murder charges.

Despite demands to release video that shows Marvin Scott’s last moments alive and his interaction with the jail staff, authorities say they are withholding it until the investigation is complete.