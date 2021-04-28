by Keith Russell | CBS 11

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Coming up on the second full season since Travis Frederick was the man in the middle of the best offensive line in football, he’ll be locked into the draft on Thursday, April 29, but for a totally different reason.

Frederick explains “what we’re asking people to do is visit us at blockinghunger.org and sign up for a recurring donation. And help to feed more kids. We want to add 10 donors on draft day itself”.

Travis knows the value in keeping Cowboys quarterbacks protected. His mission now is just as special.

Travis says “let the playmakers makes their plays is what we used to say and this is letting kids go be successful and live a prosperous life”.

When asked how his retirement prior to last season, has affected the downfall of the Cowboys offensive line… Frederick responds “I don’t think there’s a lot that’s directly related but I do think injuries play a huge part in that. I’m really excited to see when everybody gets back. When they get back in the game. They’ll be back to the top level in no time. I’m certain of that”.

With a desire to draft 10 donors to his team Thursday, and the Cowboys having the 10th pick in the draft, who would Travis take if he was making the pick?

He answers “On a team with so many players and so much ebb and flow… I think taking the best available is an important strategy”.

So says the Cowboys 2013 first round pick who continues to be a silent force to this day.

Full interview with Travis Frederick: