McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County’s Medical Examiner announced Wednesday, April 28, the cause and manner of death for Marvin Scott III, who died while in custody at the county jail on March 14.

Dr. William Rohr released his findings that show Scott’s cause of death was “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”

The manner of death is listed as homicide.

The ME’s office is still awaiting laboratory results before completing Mr. Scott’s final autopsy report.

On Tuesday, a Collin County detention officer has won his job back after being fired over the death of a jail inmate in March.

Scott, 26, died after being restrained, pepper sprayed and being forced to wear a spit hood.

Six of the seven jailers appealed their terminations and one of them won his appeal last week.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said he disagrees with the decision and is considering his options.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating Scott’s death.

Allen Police officers had arrested Scott for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and took him to the county jail.

Scott’s family is expected to speak publicly, Wednesday afternoon after seeing video from the day he died.

This story will be updated with their comments.