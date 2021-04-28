DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver is in good condition after a rescue following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Denton, according to the city’s fire department.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near East University Drive and Geesling Road and required a "heavy rescue extrication."
The fire department said the driver of the pickup was trapped for over 30 minutes but was able to be taken out of the vehicle successfully.
Successful heavy rescue extrication just now at University/Geesling. Driver was trapped for over 30 minutes but thankfully in good condition! Roadway will be closed for awhile. @DENTONPD @cityofdentontx pic.twitter.com/bkD4lEFprl
— City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) April 28, 2021
Further details on the crash were not immediately released.
The road in the area will be closed as cleanup continues.