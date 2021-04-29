PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A a 57-year-old Mexican national and lawful permanent resident from Edcouch, Texas was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge two days ago.
Jaime Javier Ruelas Mirele had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, according to law enforcement officials. Both first-degree felonies were issued in December 2018 for alleged incidents that occurred in 2016.READ MORE: 'Science-Based Decision', FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes And Flavored Cigars
“Our officers detected this fugitive who had evaded apprehension for a few years but will now face the consequences of his alleged actions in Harris County,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Assisting our law enforcement partners in locating fugitives, especially those wanted for crimes of this nature exemplifies the commitment of CBP Field Operations to advance our border security mission.”
On April 27, 2021, Ruelas Mireles arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in a Nissan Rogue and a primary computer check revealed that he was a possible match to an outstanding arrest warrant.READ MORE: Texas Gasoline Price Average Down A Penny As Demand Drops, Supply Increases
Officers secured Ruelas Mireles and escorted him to secondary to continue with the inspection which included biometric verification, resulting in the confirmation of his identity and warrant.
MORE NEWS: Discover DFW: Birdwatching At The Trinity River Audubon Center