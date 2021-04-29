NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Homicide

ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a second suspect in connection to the killing of Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie.

Jordan Von Hoffman (courtesy: Facebook)

On April 28, 2021, they arrested Lauren Danielle Dovers, 25, of Waxahachie. She’s charged with tampering/fab physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, which is a 2nd degree felony.

READ MORE: PPP Will Likely Run Out Of Money Weeks Before May 31 Application Deadline

Lauren Danielle Dovers, 25 (credit: Ellis County Jail)

Dovers was booked into the Ellis County Jail and given a $200,000.00 bond.

On April 8, police officers in Houston arrested Trenton James Adams at an apartment. The 28-year-old was booked on a murder charge at the Ellis County Jail in connection to the case.

READ MORE: Beaver Seen Strolling In Downtown Plano

Hoffman’s body was found on March 24, 2021 in the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis. The Dallas County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. No further details were given about how Hoffman (a father of one) was killed.

Trenton James Adams (credit: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office)

 

MORE NEWS: DPS Dive Team Finds Body In Irving Lake Where Missing Wife, Mother Lashun Massey Was Last Seen

 

CBSDFW.com Staff