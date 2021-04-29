ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a second suspect in connection to the killing of Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie.
On April 28, 2021, they arrested Lauren Danielle Dovers, 25, of Waxahachie. She's charged with tampering/fab physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, which is a 2nd degree felony.
Dovers was booked into the Ellis County Jail and given a $200,000.00 bond.
On April 8, police officers in Houston arrested Trenton James Adams at an apartment. The 28-year-old was booked on a murder charge at the Ellis County Jail in connection to the case.
Hoffman’s body was found on March 24, 2021 in the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis. The Dallas County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. No further details were given about how Hoffman (a father of one) was killed.
