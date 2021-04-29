WEATHER
HEAVY RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Video
Wet AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
21 minutes ago
Tornado Watch Continues Until 2AM Thursday Morning For North Texas
Latest update from CBS 11.
6 hours ago
Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Tornado Watch Still In Effect In North Texas
More rain chances Thursday.
7 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Denton Shooting Suspect Arrested For Murder On I-35E After Victim Dies
A caller reported seeing a man physically force woman who appeared to be covered in blood, into a vehicle.
Destructive Hail Slams Into Parts Of North Texas
Keller and Southlake are among the places hardest hit with significant roof and car damage reported.
Latest Forecast
Weather Stories
Destructive Hail Slams Into Parts Of North Texas
Keller and Southlake are among the places hardest hit with significant roof and car damage reported.
Tornado, Flash Flood Watches In Effect Through Parts Of North Texas
North Texas could potentially see some severe weather Wednesday evening as a Tornado Watch and Flash Flood Watch remain in effect.
Threat From Friday's Storms Has Passed
The North Texas area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch watch until 8 p.m.
Cowboys
Former Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Ready For The NFL Draft In More Ways Than One
"What we’re asking people to do is visit us at blockinghunger.org and sign up for a recurring donation. And help to feed more kids. We want to add 10 donors on draft day itself.”
Rangers
García, Arihara Lift Rangers Over Angels 6-4
Adolis García homered and doubled off Dylan Bundy, Kohei Arihara took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers got their offense on track in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Monday night.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Have 2nd-Biggest NBA Scoring Run As Luka Scores 39 To Top Golden State
Even their head coach couldn't deny it. To Steve Kerr, Dallas looked like a team in the playoffs while his Golden State Warriors were stuck in an exhibition game.
Stars
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Latest Videos
Best Of
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
E.S.P Video
EAT SEE PLAY: Local Pick Me Ups
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
National Audubon Society Guide To Binoculars
By
CBSDFW.com Staff
April 29, 2021 at 5:14 am
CBSDFW.com
Staff
The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who along with our many CBS 11 reporters, bring you content on CBSDFW.com.
More from
CBSDFW.com Staff