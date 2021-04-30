FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A child under 5 years old died after being attacked by a family dog in a South Fort Worth backyard Friday, April 30, Fort Worth Police said.
South division officers responded to 1400 Oak Grove Road in the Highland Hills neighborhood shortly after 5:00 p.m.
“The sole dog responsible for this incident has been identified and is in the custody of Fort Worth animal care and control,” Fort Worth Police said in a news release Friday night.
Crime Against Children Unit detectives are investigating as well.
“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call.” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.
Police have not said what kind of dog attacked the child.