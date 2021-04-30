MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police released an image Friday, April 30, of the actual suspect vehicle used during the murder of a Lyft driver on Tuesday, April 20.

This vehicle appears to be a black 2019-2021 Nissan Altima and was possibly displaying temporary tags during the crime.

The victim was identified as Robert Berry, 58, of Granbury.

After further investigation, police believe the passenger in Berry’s vehicle was the intended target of the shooting.

It is also believed that the passenger may know the identity of the suspects however as of this time, the passenger is no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Chasney at 972-216-6701.

Lyft released the following statement last Thursday: