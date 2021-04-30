HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas nurse Michelle Fuentes told KRIV-TV that she was terminated after working ten years at Houston Methodist Hospital for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I knew that the date was looming over my head of me to get the vaccine and we were constantly being pressured and pressured,” Michelle Fuentes told the television station.

According to their report, at the start of April, Houston Methodist announced it would require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by June 7. However, the hospital system asked employees who would not get the vaccine to submit documentation for consideration for a medical or religious exemption by May 3.

Fuentes told the station she made a final effort to voice her concern to save her job before turning in her two-weeks notice.

“I just needed a little bit more time and little bit more research to be done,” Fuentes said.

She added she wants the clinical trials to be completed before she decides to get the vaccine or not. But stressed she is not against vaccines and gets the flu vaccine every year. Fuentes even volunteered to work in the COVID unit.

A spokesperson for the hospital system said 90% of employees are vaccinated now, and only two in management have resigned so far.

Fuentes said when she did not agree to stay quiet about the reason for her departure, she was not allowed to complete her final two weeks and escorted out of the hospital.

In response, Houston Methodist told Salazar they do not advise those who decline the vaccine for personal reasons to file for a religious exemption. Adding:

“We have a process in place for the employees who want to request a religious/medical exemption— like we have had for the flu shot for more than a decade. Not all exemptions are granted.”