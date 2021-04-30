CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A four-year-old cat is recovering, after a horrific incident outside a home in Texas.
The cat — named Chester — was shot in the head with a blow dart earlier this week and the sounds and result of the attack were caught on camera.READ MORE: George W. Bush Meets With Illinois Congressman Looking To Unite Anti-Trump Republicans
Chester’s owner, Juan Abugaber, said, “We heard like a loud noise. Later we noticed it was the dart.” The dart was lodged in their rescue cat’s forehead.
“When we saw on the camera we saw something orange hanging in his head,” Abugaber said.
Abugaber wasn’t home when the attack happened, but noticed on surveillance video, first that sound, then the projectile still hanging from Chester’s head.READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Add Help On Defense, Take Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons With 12th Pick Of NFL Draft
The cat was rushed to a veterinarian. Initially, the situation looked dire but amazingly the dart missed Chester’s brain and vital nerves. As Abugaber celebrates the cat being ‘in great condition’ he hopes investigators gather enough evidence to find the attacker.
So far police in Conroe, a city about 40 miles north of Houston, have not named any suspects.
Meanwhile, Abugaber believes his pet was targeted. “Some people say it might have been an accident,” he said. “But it was a clear shot in the head. Like a really precise shot.”MORE NEWS: 'It's Not Really A Scandal Until It Is': Practice Of 'Ghost Voting' Alive And Well At Texas Capitol
The family says they are keeping their rescue cats indoors until the attacker is caught.