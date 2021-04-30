KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Higher prices and a longer wait for repair work could be ahead for homeowners who saw damage during the severe hailstorm this week in Tarrant County.

Shingle choices and colors could be limited, roofers said Friday, April 30, and homeowners may even want to consider waiting to have work done until supply issues balance out.

The supply strain is rooted in the same pandemic production slowdown that has impacted everything from lumber to metal to masonry.

Meanwhile demand from a hot housing market never slowed, pressuring prices for available material to move steadily up.

In Keller Friday, one of the cities hit hard by hail this week, David Poggensee with Texas Select Construction said a roof replacement job that may have cost $12,000 to $14,000 a year ago, now could be between $16,000 and $18,000.

“We all anticipate here in the next month or two, starting to have some trouble, getting the materials we need to reroof these houses,” he said.

Suppliers are limiting selection of certain colors for shingles in some cases he said, as they concentrate on producing basic, widely accepted styles to maximize supply.

Karen Vermaire Fox with the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association said with spring storms impacting Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and other states in the south, suppliers were indicating demand may not balance out until the end of the year.

“If you don’t have to have your roof repaired today, I would wait a little awhile,” she said. “If you’re missing your entire roof, that’s one thing. If you’re missing a skylight maybe you could wait a little bit longer.”

Vermaire Fox said homeowners may need to be willing to accept basic material choices, if it’s all that’s available.

She also recommended homeowners take the time to be certain any contractor they hire, is in good standing with a supply company and able to deliver materials needed for the job, including asking for a reference and calling the supply company to check.

