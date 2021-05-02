DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child’s body was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in North Dallas on Saturday, and a day later, the medical examiner identified the victim as 8-year-old Keydall Jones.

Jones, who is autistic and non-verbal, went missing Friday morning.

He was last seen in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive, the same location where the body was found in the pool around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the body as the missing child.

Saturday night, balloons and flowers were placed by neighbors in honor of the little boy.

His family said he was found Saturday morning dead in a swimming pool at The Doral apartment complex, next door to the one he went missing from Friday.

His family says he ran off Friday morning when they were trying to put him in the car for school, something he’s been known to do.

The search went overnight until coming to a tragic end this morning.

“I have grandchildren and stuff, it could’ve been mine,” said Derenda Mallory, a resident of The Doral who left flowers for the family. “I knew they were looking for the child. And I was not expecting that. I didn’t want that to happen, I wanted him to be safe.”

On Saturday, code compliance made a trip to the property.

CBS 11 tried to get a hold of the leasing office, but it was closed Saturday.

Saturday night, crews put up a fence that is now surrounding the pool.

The Dallas Police Department says the case is an active ongoing investigation.