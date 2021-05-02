DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in an alley behind a club in Dallas Sunday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to a welfare check around 9 a.m. at the Tiger Cabaret on R L Thornton Freeway and found the victim, 35-year-old Francisco Villanueva Rodriguez, with a gunshot wound to the face behind the building.READ MORE: Managing Emotions If Your Mother's Day Is Spent In Mourning
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. His death is being investigated as a murder.READ MORE: Officials Confirm Body Found In Dallas Apartment Pool Was Missing Autistic Child Keydall Jones
No arrests have been made and a motive is unknown as police continue to investigate.MORE NEWS: Republicans Susan Wright, Jake Ellzey Advance To Runoff For Texas 6th Congressional District Seat
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3647. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.