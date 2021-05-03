ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado reportedly touched down in Ellis County Monday night, May 3.

CBS 11 storm chaser Mike Prendergast was following the path when he came across a serious crash on I-35E near Waxahachie involving a big rig.

“It was a really bad accident,” said Prendergast. “That was where the tornado crossed. Several people that were a witness to it say they saw it cross. There were several cars that were thrown into the field next to Interstate 35E. There were at least two semis that were blown over and several cars involved as well in [the accident].”

Predergast also held the hand and comforted the man injured in the big rig.

He explains what happened here.

There is no official word on injuries, but witnesses said rescue crews were still working to pull the man from the big rig as of 10:35 p.m.

The northbound side of the interstate was shut down indefinitely while crews worked on getting the man out and later removing the wreckage.

Heavy rain, winds and lightning were prevalent issue in multiple North Texas counties Monday night.

Skylar Runnels shared video on Twitter of a tornado in Blum in Hill County.

Video of the tornado around 7:15pm this evening in the Blum area. Thanks to Skylar Runnels for the video. pic.twitter.com/n9zgi8OFlU — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) May 4, 2021

There have been no reports of injuries or serious damage as of yet.